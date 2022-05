Chamisa Undresses Mnangagwa

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa said that, unlike Zanu PF, his party uses persuasion to lure voters.

CCC posted on social media:

OUR MANDATE & TASK…They will invest in weapons, ammunition, violence, propaganda, hate and toxicity but we are called to invest in building and ushering in PEACE, HARMONY, LOVE, UNITY and RECONCILIATION.A New Great Zimbabwe is loading…Sizanqoba Nomakanjani!Blessed Thursday

