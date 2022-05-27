Family Flees Home After “Buried” Woman Returns

By- A Marondera family was left in shock and disbelief on Monday when a relative they believed to have been killed by a notorious serial killer and rapist, Bright Zhantali, returned home.

The Chin’anga family of Dowa Village, under Chief Kadzunge, buried the body of a woman they believed to be their relative, Majory Chin’anga two months ago.

Majory disappeared about the same time the body of a woman was found in a dam in Marondera without private parts and breasts during Zhantali’s reign of terror.

Zhantali is linked to more than 20 cases of rape and murder and his trial is pending before the courts of law.

Meanwhile, Majory returned home on Monday from Chitungwiza and her arrival shocked her relatives and pirate taxi drivers, who had mourned “her” death.

Chin’anga family spokesperson Enesi Nyika (45), told H-Metro that body viewing was shelved during burial because the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Said Nyika:

We are living in fear after burying a stranger. Majory has not been coming home for some time and even contacting any of our relatives.

When we received reports of a murdered woman in Marondera, we attended the scene and mistakenly identified the body.

It was in a decomposing state and no body viewing was conducted and no post-mortem was carried out.

Paakadzoka takavhunduka vamwe vakati chipoko tikatya kumukwazisa (when she returned, we were shocked and some said it was a ghost and we couldn’t greet her).

We are sorry for burying a stranger’s body and we are now in fear after this mishap. Majory is alive and well.

We informed the police about this and the chief is expected to learn about this today (yesterday).

A local self-styled prophet, Madzibaba Bhaineji, reportedly certified the body as Majory’s.

One of the villagers said Madzibaba Bhaineji should be held to account, not only for misleading the family into burying a stranger but also for alleging that a relative had bewitched Majory resulting in her “death”.

