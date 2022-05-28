Chitungwiza Woman Nabbed For Unlawful Detention Of Juveniles

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Ivy Nyashano (28), in connection with the unlawful detention and rape involving seven juveniles, which occurred between 13th and 24th May 2022 in Karoi and Harare.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Nyashanu was arrested at her residence in Zengeza, Chitungwiza on Thursday, 26 May 2022 and will appear in court soon.

On Thursday, police issued a statement saying they were looking for Nyashano. The statement read:

UNLAWFUL DETENTION AND RAPE OF SEVEN JUVENILES

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Ivy Nyashano (No Further Particulars Known) who is being sought by the Police for cases of unlawful detention and rape involving seven juveniles, which occurred between 13th and 24th May 2022 in Karoi and Harare.

On 13th May 2022, the suspect allegedly went to the Chikangwe area in Karoi where she persuaded and convinced seven female juveniles aged between 12 and 16 years to accompany her to the Buffalo Downs area in Karoi on the pretext that she was going to offer them employment as shop attendants. She took the victims to her residence in Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza in Harare.

On 14th May 2022, the suspect started to give the victims beer, family planning pills, among other tablets to drug them before forcing the victims to have sexual intercourse with different men whom she charged an undisclosed fee.

This continued up until three of the victims escaped from the suspect’s home on 24th May 2022 and contacted their parents, who then sent them bus fares to return home and a police report was made.

Parents and guardians are urged to counsel children and ensure that they are not enticed by criminal syndicates to run away from home through purported and false lucrative offers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns perpetrators of such offences that the law will take its course. The public is advised to report such cases at any nearest police station, National Complaints desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800197

