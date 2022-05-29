Man Robbed Over US$1.7k By Motorist

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that there is a man who lost NEARLY US$2 000 and other valuables to a motorist who offered him transport in Harare.

ZRP said the man had boarded the vehicle at Westlea Industrial area. Said police in a report:

On 27/5/22, ZRP Mabelreign recorded a robbery case where a man (44) lost US$1 700 cash and other valuables worth US$1600 to robbers after boarding a Nissan Sunny vehicle destined for Sisk Tynwald at Westlea Industrial area, Harare.

Along the way, the two suspects attacked the complainant and stole his valuables.

Police are also investigating three robbery cases that occurred on 28 May 22 where three men using a blue Honda fit vehicle (AEV3684) would offer rides to unsuspecting passengers before robbing them of their belongings after diverting routes.

In the first incident, the suspects robbed a complainant of US $80 and a cellphone at around 0730 hours in Borrowdale and dumped her at Ballantyne Park shops in Highlands.

They went on to rob another complainant of a cellphone valued at US$220 in Marlborough at around 0830hours, before picking up another complainant who intended to go to Mazowe along Sam Nunjoma Street. The suspects robbed her of a cellphone, US$10 cash, and ZAR400 before dumping her along Lomagundi Road in Avondale.

In a related case, a man (21) was robbed of an Oppo cellphone and US$760 cash in Harare on the same day after boarding a Toyota Wish vehicle with four occupants at Kuwadzana Roundabout going to Glenview.

Commuters have been resorting to private vehicles due to the scarcity of public transport.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...