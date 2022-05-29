President Chamisa Barred From Attending Chief Mabhikwa Funeral

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was on Saturday reportedly barred by ZANU PF supporters from attending the funeral of the late Chief Mabhikwa (Vusumuzi Khumalo) of Lupane.

The NewsHawks reported sources at the funeral as saying Chamisa was barred from the funeral to accommodate Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga is representing Emmerson Mnangagwa and the government at the funeral.

Apart from attending, Chiwenga also donated US$5 000 towards funeral expenses. As a result, ZANU PF supporters have now privatised the burial for narrow political reasons, reported The NewsHawks.

Chamisa, who had good relations with Chief Mabhikwa, wanted to pay his condolences.

He was barred from the funeral soon after his arrival at the Mabhikwa homestead in Lupane on his way to Binga for a political rally.

A NewsHawks source was quoted as saying:

“Chamisa has just been barred from Mabhikwa’s funeral. He arrived here moments ago but was told ZANU PF leaders and supporters have said he should not be allowed to attend.

He is sitting in his car now trying to understand how this could happen.”

A university lecturer attending the funeral told the publication that blocking Chamisa from the chief’s funeral unAfrican. Said the unnamed African:

“Barring someone from a funeral on political grounds is unAfrican and a new low even by ZANU PF standards.

It shows our politics has lost humanity; promotes intolerance and fascist degradation of our society. This is a disgrace.”

Chief Mabhikwa died at St Luke’s Hospital on Monday after he was involved in a road traffic accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway on Sunday night.- Pindula News/ NewsHawks

