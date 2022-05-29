TOUCHING VIDEO: Police Officer Caught On Camera Picking Up Food Abandoned At Pavement

IMAGINE THIS OFFICER ARRESTING YOU, WHAT HE’D DO TO YOU – The below undated video which went viral at thr weekend, shows a Police officer helping himself to a container of white Yogurt picked up from the ground.

The officer ‘s identity could not be obtained at the time of writing; but a male voice is heard announcing that the officer should not feel ashamed for picking food from the ground because this is the state Zimbabwe is in.

DO YOU KNOW THIS OFFICER?

