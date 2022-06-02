Mnangagwa Fires Minister For Stealing Fertiliser
2 June 2022
By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his Deputy Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Douglas Karoro.
Karoro is facing charges of stealing farming inputs from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).
Karoro allegedly stole the inputs from Mushumbi Pools GMB depot worth US$73 300.
The inputs include fertilizer, maize seed and horticulture kits, which were meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme for Mbire farmers.