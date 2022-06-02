Mnangagwa Fires Minister For Stealing Fertiliser

Spread the love

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his Deputy Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Douglas Karoro.

Karoro is facing charges of stealing farming inputs from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Karoro allegedly stole the inputs from Mushumbi Pools GMB depot worth US$73 300.

The inputs include fertilizer, maize seed and horticulture kits, which were meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme for Mbire farmers.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect, removed Deputy Agriculture Minister Douglas Karoro (MP) over theft of fertiliser.

Chief Sec to the President And Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said Minister Karoro has been removed for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister. pic.twitter.com/Mik1asZk9b — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 2, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...