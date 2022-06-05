BREAKING: Mai Titi Confirms Abusing Police To Arrest Chihera

By Dorrothy Moyo \[The controversial ZANU PF activist Felistas Murata, has confirmed abusing the police so to arrest her business competitor, Evidence Chihera yesterday.

Chihera was harrassed and arrested by Mai Titi’s own friend late Saturday.

The development follows previous requests from govt to use extrajudicial power’s against Chihera.

In the latest devopment, Chihera has been accused of passing unfair comments against Murata’s children. Footage revealed yesterday hoever shows that the allegations were infact made by a Sweden based Tatalocious Karigambe.

