Nick Mangwana 5 Years After ED Poisoning Lie

Below is the government spokesman, Ndabaningi Mangwana’s latest picture published on Saturday afternoon.

The man was a nurse in the UK during the Robert Mugabe days, and only eloped back to Zimbabwe to stage propaganda hitjobs for his cousin in law, Emmerson Mnangagwa among other things to lie that he was poisoned by the late President Robert Mugabe’s G40 faction, in developments that deceived the military to sympathise with him, and prop him to presidency. Today marks 5 year after Mangwana decided to settle in the coup-ridden country which is run by his wife, Priscilla’s family. LIST BELOW ANY THINGS YOU OBSERVE AS HIS ACHIEVEMENTS-

