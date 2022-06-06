Police Gun-Down Notorious Robber

By-The National security Task Force (NTF) has gunned down an alleged armed robber who was part of a 10-member gang terrorising migrants and smugglers along the Limpopo River.

The notorious robber was shot and killed last Thursday night.

The gang would target those people entering and leaving the country through illegal crossing points closer to the old Limpopo Bridge.

The Chronicle say on the day of the shootout, the suspect pounced on a couple on a footpath near the Alfred Beitbridge and robbed them of R5 000 after attacking them with knives.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi the identity of the shot suspect will be released in due course adding they were still pursuing other gang members. He added:

Preliminary investigations reveal that the now deceased suspect who was in the company of nine others who are still at large and were armed with knives came across a couple that was walking towards Zimbabwe from the South Africa side of the border.

They then encircled them and stabbed the husband with knives on the hands and took from him R5000, his wife managed to escape and she alerted our security agents on our side who swiftly reacted.

When the security team arrived, they found the gang further stripping the complainant of his belongings and fired warning shots, but the gang charged at them and they opened fire killing one of the suspects.

He said soon after the shooting, other gang members escaped to the South African side of the Limpopo River.

He warned members of the public against using illegal crossing points to leave or enter the country or to move goods saying they risked being attacked and losing their lives. He also said they will be arrested if caught.

