The headmaster of Hartzell High School, Shorwi Kawadza, pocketed more than $2 million for firewood supplies made to the school by a company he owns.

According to a recent audit report compiled by Gesimat Consultancy and Auditors, Kawadza, through his Mutrue company, received payments amounting to more than $2 million from the United Methodist Church-run school.

The audit report revealed that there was no declaration of interest or approval.

United Methodist Church’s Administrative Assistant to the Bishop, Reverend Alan Masimba Gurupira confirmed the development to The Manica Post. He said:

We instituted an audit at Hartzell High School through the Council of Finance and Administration and we now have the report, but an audit report cannot be quickly read and interpreted.

We will only be able to discuss the contents after we go through them and sit down to deliberate on the matter. That will be after two days or so.

The audit report says there were no invoices for goods received or documents showing the items purchased were indeed received by the school. Read part of the audit report:

We noted that Mutrue Investments (Private) Limited was a commodity supplier to the school. The company was registered on May 13, 2019, and is registered under Certificate of Incorporation 7605/2019.

The registered directors are Shorwi Kawadza (42-080703 T-42) of House Number 3982, Hobhouse 2, Mutare; Janepher Kawadza (42-108328-W-42) of 3982, Hobhouse 2, Mutare and Mutsa Chanyoka (48-104773-W-42) of 3982, Hobhouse 2, Mutare.

We reviewed the school minutes to ascertain whether Mr Shorwi Kawadza had made a declaration of interest to supply the school and confirm whether there was approval. We did not find the declaration of interest or approval.

Hartzell High School paid Mutrue Investments $238 541 in 2020 and $1 978 110 in 2021 for various items, but mainly firewood.

There were no invoices for goods received or any other note to prove that the items purchased were indeed received by the school.- Manica Post

