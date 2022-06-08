Magaisa Death A Sad Episode- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the death of Dr Alex Magaisa as a sad episode.

President Chamisa is seen in a picture with Dr Magaisa during the two’s last meeting in Harare.

Dr Magaisa was an inspiration to the entire nation through his powerful articles .

“Dr ALEX TAWANDA MAGAISA my brother…That last physical meeting in my office. The last time you visited Zimbabwe ‘Wangu’ as you would say.

I miss those regular ‘catch up’ calls already. Life is just a puzzle,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

