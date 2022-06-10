BREAKING: CCC Cnlr Ngadziore’s Dad Passes Away

By Farai D Hove | The CCC party’s prolific Harare Councillor Denford Ngadziore’s father, has died.

Mr. Simon Manyepedza Ngadziore (99) passed on a few months before reaching 100.

Councillor Ngadziore made the revelations saying: “I’ve just lost my father Simon Manyepedza Ngadziore.

“Born in 1922, we were supposed to celebrate his 100 yrs birthday in October.

“As you might know, in 2019 l lost my mother Nokwase Dzingeni Ngadziore after a long illness in Harare.

“It’s hard to lose both parents. Painful.

NB : Funeral arrangements & updates will be shared in due course.”

