BREAKING: CCC Cnlr Ngadziore’s Dad Passes Away
10 June 2022
By Farai D Hove | The CCC party’s prolific Harare Councillor Denford Ngadziore’s father, has died.
Mr. Simon Manyepedza Ngadziore (99) passed on a few months before reaching 100.
Councillor Ngadziore made the revelations saying: “I’ve just lost my father Simon Manyepedza Ngadziore.
“Born in 1922, we were supposed to celebrate his 100 yrs birthday in October.
“As you might know, in 2019 l lost my mother Nokwase Dzingeni Ngadziore after a long illness in Harare.
“It’s hard to lose both parents. Painful.
NB : Funeral arrangements & updates will be shared in due course.”