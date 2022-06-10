Mnangagwa Elevates More Junta Ahead Of Elections

By-President Emerson Mnangagwa has promoted seven Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels.

Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF use the army to intimidate voters during elections.

The state media reports that the promoted Colonels are Banabas Simbarashe Tera, Anderson Chibvongodze, James Dumezweni Moyo, Passmore Taruodzera, Jabulani Mulambo, Edward Mataga, and Jones Matonda.

They were conferred with the new ranks by the Chief of Staff General Staff, Major General Kasirai Tazira at an investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Thursday.

