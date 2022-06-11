Zanu PF Threatens Abducted CCC Member’s Family

By- CCC said they are receiving reports of Zanu PF activists sending threatening messages to the missing Moreblessing Ali’s family members.

Moreblessing Ali was abducted by a known Zanu PF activist in Beatrice last month, and up to now, she has not been released.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also confirmed that a well-known Zanu PF thug abducted Ali.

Posting on Twitter, CCC said they were worried by the Zanu PF threats on Ali’s family.

Posted CCC:

ZanuPF thugs are calling Moreblessing’s children & threatening them with harm. The family has now engaged a lawyer to take legal action to protect the children. There have also been unannounced visits by unknown people. This persecution must stop! #BringBackMoreblessing

⛔️#ALERT ZanuPF thugs are calling Moreblessing’s children & threatening them with harm. The family has now engaged a lawyer to take legal action to protect the children. There have also been unannounced visits by unknown people. This persecution must stop! #BringBackMoreblessing pic.twitter.com/by4eQy9qRw — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 10, 2022

