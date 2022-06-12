ZimEye
Mnangagwa speaking on Sat in Kwekwe where Mboneni Ncube was murdered by a ZANU PF supporter (ID confirmed by @PoliceZimbabwe) at a CCC rally, announced saying: elections are all about preserving our freedom from whites, and anyone who doesn't fight white people is demon possessed pic.twitter.com/2a9l64ZLBs— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 12, 2022
