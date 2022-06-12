Tribute To Vimbai Tsvangirai

Spread the love

By CCC VP Lynette Karenyi-Kore

10 June 2019 was a nightmare.

They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel . You meant so much to us Pastor Vimbai Tsvangirai Java. You were special , you are missed so very much.

You were a Pastor, a Politician , a friend and a true Leader to us.

You will always stay loved and remembered in every way. Gone but never forgotten. Will always remember you for who you were amai Java.

May your dear soul continue to rest in peace

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...