JUSTICE for #MoreblessingAli

By Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe

It has taken me so much time to compose a message as I imagined the horror, the last sad moments of Moreblessing Ali.

When did she die? How did She die? I am outraged as I relieve the horrific and desperate moments of 13 MAY 2020 when Myself, Cecillia & Netsai were taken away and tortured by evil men ‘ruling our country’. The macabre thoughts of what could have been makes me weak at the knees.

What is it with the month of MAY and the killing & torture of WOMEN?

When shall these deaths end? When shall the perpetrators be held accountable?

As I reflect about the frequency at which our lives are being taken, our rights flagrantly violated and the shocking escalation of brutality against defenseless citizens, I call on all of us to increase our vigilance and solidarity.

I send my heartfelt condolence to Moreblessing`s family on this heinous crime and demand JUSTICE on her life…

We deserve better as a Nation

