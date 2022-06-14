Breaking….. Sikhala Arrested At Moreblessing Ali Funeral
14 June 2022
By- CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala is said to have been arrested.
The alleged arrest of Sikhala has just been announced by a top journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on his tweeter account.
Posted Chin’ono without disclosing the reasons for Sikhala’s arrest:
Zimbabwean member of parliament & senior opposition
leader,
has been arrested. He is being taken to Harare Central Police station. He is the official lawyer for Moreblessing Ali’s family. Moreblessing was murdered in Nyatsime by suspected ZANUPF thugs.