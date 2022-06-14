British Parliamentarian Confronts Mnangagwa Over Brutal Murder Of Moreblessing Ali

Tinashe Sambiri|A member of the British House of Lords has challenged the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to end the torture of citizens.

Lord Jonathan Oates denounced the gruesome murder of CCC member Moreblessing Ali.

Lord Oates is a British Liberal Democrat, politician and member of the House of Lords.

“Tragic news of the murder of Moreblessing Ali, reported as yet another political killing. My deepest condolences to family & friends. The history of political violence, abductions & murder is sadly a long one in Zimbabwe. If

@edmnangagwa

wants re engagement he has to end this now.

The news of Moreblessing’s murder is symptomatic of attempts to instil fear in opposition supporters which have been increasingly evident. Today I tabled questions in the UK Parliament on this issue. If

@edmnangagwa

wants to reengage with the world. He needs to put a stop to this,” Lord Oates said in a statement.

