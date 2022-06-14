CCC Intensifies Security Ahead Of Moreblessing Ali’s Memorial

By-CCC has announced that they have intensified their security ahead of the Moreblessing Ali’s memorial today.

The announcement comes after 20 women were Monday kidnapped by Zanu PF thugs at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Posting on Twitter Tuesday, CCC said the kidnapped women were dumped at a nearby farm.

Posted CCC:

Our security team located the women. They had been dumped on the fringes of Dennottar Farm. We have tightened security ahead of the memorial & prayer service to be held tomorrow at 1pm in Nyatsime. All change champions & citizens are invited to condole with the family.

