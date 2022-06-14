Police Arrest Sikhala, Ignore Moreblessing Ali Murderer

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have ignored to arrest Pious Jamba for allegedly killing CCC activist Moreblessing Ali and arrested CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.

Sikhala has been vocal over the disappearance of Moreblessing up until the discovery of her dead body.

He is also legally representing the Ali family.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono Tuesday evening announced that the police had arrested Sikhala

Posted Chin’ono without disclosing the reasons for Sikhala’s arrest:

Zimbabwean member of parliament & senior opposition

leader,

has been arrested. He is being taken to Harare Central Police station. He is the official lawyer for Moreblessing Ali’s family. Moreblessing was murdered in Nyatsime by suspected ZANUPF thugs.

