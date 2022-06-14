Zanu PF Hooligans At It Again

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF supporters reportedly descended at CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake on Monday and chased away the deceased’s relatives.

CCC Harare Province claimed that “several” opposition members were kidnapped by “ZANU PF thugs”. The party tweeted:

ZANU PF is currently unleashing terror in Nyatsime. Several CCC women attending Moreblessing Ali’s funeral have been kidnapped by ZANU PF thugs who are also beating up family members and relatives. Mourners have been ordered to leave the funeral.

Women reportedly huddled in small groups, murmuring in hushed tones, while a few men stood by the roadside, very close to the home.

CCC deputy chairman and Ali family lawyer, Job Sikhala, said Ali’s family members had been chased away. Said Sikhala:

The family is currently at my office, they have all been chased away from their home by ZANU PF thugs.

