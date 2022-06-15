Another CCC MP Arrested At Moreblessing Ali Memorial

By- The police have arrested CCC Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole at Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service.

Sithole was arrested last night together with CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.

Fadzai Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, made the announcement Tuesday night.

“Godfrey Sithole, CCC MP of Chitungwiza North & one of the local leaders who led the Moreblessing Ali search mission has been arrested & taken to Harare Central Police Station. Moreblessing was abducted & murdered. The perpetrators are yet to be brought to book,” she posted on Twitter.

