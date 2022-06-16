Chamisa Tipped For Electoral Victory

By- Research by a respected political think tank has predicted that Zanu PF would lose the 2023 elections to CCC.

The research has shown that CCC would win elections if elections were to be conducted today.

The Afro-Barometer survey asked the public whom they would vote for, supposing elections are held today.

Celebrating the survey results, CCC said this was a true reflection of the state of affairs.

Posted CCC:

#AfroBarometerReport When asked which party’s candidate they would vote for should imaginary elections be held tomorrow, 33% said they would vote for CCC presidential candidate

@nelsonchamisa

and 30% for ZANU-PF. #RegisterToVoteZW

