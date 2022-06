Report: Youths Destroy Ex Soldier’s House In Waterfalls

By A Correspondent| According to human rights lawyer, Obey Shava, some youths destroyed properties Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Elliot Piki’s house in Waterfalls.

Piki was once abducted and stopped from testifying at the Motlante Commission in 2018.

