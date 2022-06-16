Sikhala To Appear In Court Today

CCC deputy chairperson and Moreblessing Ali family’s lawyer Job Sikhala is set to appear in court today following his arrest on Tuesday evening.

He will appear at the Harare Magistrates Court this morning.

Sikhala was arrested in connection with violence that broke out in Chitungwiza between CCC and Zanu PF supporters at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

The police also impounded his parliamentary vehicle yesterday after his wife had visited him at Harare Central Police station.

More to follow….

