ZimEye
10 COPS for MURDER SUSPECT JAMBA -vs- 40 COPS for MOREBLESSING'S ONLY LAWYER SIKHALA | Are ZRP cops law abiding?
Police holding the late Moreblessing Ali's lawyer, Job Sikhala arrive in movie style. The legislator is escorted by about 40 police officers. Sikhala is in an unmarked Fortuner which is escorted by another Fortuner and a police truck…Fortuner is driven right into court cells pic.twitter.com/TqaCyMdq1i
Moreblessing Ali murder suspect, Pius Jamba arrived at the Harare Magistrates court accompanied by a paltry less than 10 officers, compared to an army of over 40 cops trapping the victim's lawyer, the previous day. pic.twitter.com/RCAfhwM370
Moreblessing Ali murder suspect, Pius Jamba arrived at the Harare Magistrates court accompanied by a paltry less than 10 officers, compared to an army of over 40 cops trapping the victim's lawyer, the previous day. pic.twitter.com/RCAfhwM370