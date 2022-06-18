Harare City Council Warns Home Seekers Against Bogus Agents

By A Correspondent- Harare City Council has advised home seekers to be alert as some bogus agents are fraudulently selling residential stands in the name of the local authority.

In a statement, the city fathers said they had received several reports of land sales in Highlands, Bloomingdale, Westlea, Glaudina and Belvedere townships by the bogus agents. Reads the statement:

NOTICE TO ALL HOME SEEKERS

We would like to advise all home seekers that we are not selling any residential stands in Harare and we did not contract any agents to sell land on our behalf.

Council has received several reports of land sales in Highlands, Bloomingdale, Westlea, Glaudina and Belvedere townships by bogus agents who are purporting to be working in conjunction with the City.

The city does not have such agreements in place with any person or agent hence any homes seeker dealing with the bogus agents risk losing their hard-earned cash.

THE ACTING TOWN CLERK TOWN HOUSE HARARE

Over the years, local authorities around the country demolished hundreds of houses accusing owners of erecting their structures on undesignated sites or acquiring the land illegally.

