NC Sports Academy Wins Khumo Under 16 Tournament

Spread the love

Breaking News

Date 18 June 22 , KHUMO TOURNAMENT,UNDER 16

(N C SPORTS ACADEMY) Lifts ……..KHUMO UNDER 16 TOURNAMENT

1)Top goal scorer ..Admire Muchina

2) Defender ,Farai Gatiringa

3) Best player ,Cloud Ndebele

4) Mavelous .M

5) Coach of the tournament ,@Pastor JB Ndlovu.

N C Sports Academy , Chairman , Coach, Pastor JB celebrating under 16 KHUMO Tournament victory in Harare

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...