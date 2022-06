Chisango Threatens Journalist

Spread the love

Zanu PF’s Simba Chisango has threatened to harm Simba Chikanza of ZimEye.com.

Chisango said:” You are very very stupid…

Tirikutokutsva iwewe, tirkukutsvaga and tichakuwana( we are looking for you and we will find you.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...