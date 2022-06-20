Four CCC Members Arrested In Marondera

By- Police in Marondera have summoned four members of the opposition CCC.

CCC posted on Twitter that the four were told to go to the police and answer questions on the violence that happened at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Posted CCC:

CCC champions Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche & Felix Biri have been summoned to attend at Law & Order Marondera. Zanu PF thugs burned their homes following the memorial prayer service for Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF.

⛔️#ALERT CCC champions Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche & Felix Biri have been summoned to attend at Law & Order Marondera. Their homes were burnt by Zanu PF thugs following the memorial prayer service for Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF. — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 19, 2022

