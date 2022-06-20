Four CCC Members Arrested In Marondera
20 June 2022
By- Police in Marondera have summoned four members of the opposition CCC.
CCC posted on Twitter that the four were told to go to the police and answer questions on the violence that happened at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.
Posted CCC:
CCC champions Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche & Felix Biri have been summoned to attend at Law & Order Marondera. Zanu PF thugs burned their homes following the memorial prayer service for Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF.