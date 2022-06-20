JUST IN- Sikhala, Sithole Bail Ruling Postponed

By A Correspondent- The bail ruling for incarcerated CCC senior members Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole has been postponed to 22 June 2022.

Sikhala and Sithole spent the weekend behind bars following their arrest last week in connection with the violence that erupted in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza at a memorial service of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali with authorities accusing the two of inciting the violence.

The duo were hauled to court in leg irons Monday morning.

Prosecutors Michael Reza, Chris Mutangadura and Lovemore Masuku allege that Sikhala, who is also the Ali family lawyer, urged Zimbabweans to avenge Ali’s murder.

Sithole is charged with participating in inciting violence and arranging lorries which allegedly transported CCC activists who attacked the homes of ZANU PF supporters.

Both denied the charges through defence lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Alec Muchadehama who said the charges against their clients were a creation by the state.

Bamu last week said that Sikhala is not the one who posted the video in which he is alleged to have incited violence and that he did not utter any statements inciting violence.

Said the CCC in a tweet:

“They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.”

Party Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere lamented the selective treatment of the duo by the state and said:

“Today, Hon @JobSikhala1 & Hon Godfrey Sithole have been brought to court in leg irons.

There is no lawful basis for this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

There’s also no basis for them to be held at Chikurubi instead of Remand Prison.

This persecution must stop!”

