“Chamisa Continues To Ignore Evidence”

By Nomusa Garikai- Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

The Lord God’s greatest gift to mankind is a discerning mind and with it, mankind has achieved many things. He has split the atom to its subatomic components to reveal the workings of matter. He has left earth to gaze into the vastness of space and sense of birth and death of stars.

Alas, some people have sat on their brain, and it has ossified into fat. They are now incapable of thinking and are given to repeating the same foolish mistakes over and over again.

“HOPE EVERYWHERE…It’s not easy to carry the hopes of all generations and the entire nation. Our parents in the rural areas are pinning their hopes on us,” wrote Nelson Chamisa, President of CCC (MDC rebranded) on Twitter.

“The task is huge. Friends, help me to pray for wisdom and strength to deliver a New Great Zimbabwe! WIN we shall! Happy Sabbath #fakapressure #Godisinit

GOKWE is an interesting place! #fakapressure.”

The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect Chamisa and his MDC friends on the understanding the party would deliver the democratic changes to end the Zanu PF dictatorship.

After 22 years, 5 of which in the GNU, MDC leaders have failed to deliver even one token reform. Not one!

Why?

Chamisa and company have ignored calls from SADC, the EU, the Commonwealth and many others, for MDC to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections.

Zanu PF has refused to produce a verified voters’ roll, denied 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote, etc.; proof the party is once again rigging these elections.

Chamisa and company continue to ignore the evidence in favour of their oxymoronic belief in winning rigged elections!

After 42 years of rigged elections, history is set to repeat itself. Zanu PF will rig and win the 2023 elections. By insisting on participating in these flawed and illegal elections CCC will once again give Zanu PF legitimacy.

“Win we shall! God is in it!” No, He is not in any of this! God is disappointed to see the tragic suffering of ordinary Zimbabwean because of decades of Zanu PF misrule and disappointed with MDC/CCC leaders’ repeated failure to end the Zanu PF dictatorship.

Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends are hell bent on participating in these flawed and illegal elections out of ignorance, ossified brain, and greed. Zanu PF has offered a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate.

The message that Zanu PF is rigging the elections and that participating only gives Zanu PF legitimacy must be repeated a thousand times. No one, especially Chamisa and company must never say they did not know they are brain-dead and selling outs.

God gave mankind a discerning mind, He would never approve His gift being wasted, ossified into fat!

