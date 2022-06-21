Masvingo Schoolgirl Excels At Gaborone Karate Tournament

Sports Writer| High- fyling Masvingo Christian College learner and JKA Rujeko Karate Club member, Monica Redeem Victor continues to showcase vast talent.

Monica (16) won a bronze medal at the Gaborone Open Invitation Karate tournament in Botswana last week.

In May Monica won two gold and two silver medals at the Zim JKA Karate Tournament in Gweru.

She dedicates her success story to commitment, motivation and sound grooming.

“I dedicate my success story to those around me.They always inspire me to work tirelessly.

I wish to thank my instructors Casmore Adini and Elder Mauswa for grooming me in an amazing way.

They took me through the paces from a tender age.

I also wish to thank Sensei Sibusiso David Dube, Masvingo Province JKA chairperson, Sensei Monica Peters, Provincial Technical Director Sensei Patrick Gombwe, provincial secretary, Honest Makanyire and the supporting staff for their physical and emotional support ,” said Monica.

She added:” The bronze medal is dedicated to my mother who is very supportive. She spends most of her seeking sponsorship for me. In addition, I am proud of my sister Angeline.”

Monica is appealing for sponsorship to enable her to participate in future tournaments.

In a brief statement, Rujeko Karate Club said :

“Monica is a shooting star. She is simply unstoppable.

On behalf of Masvingo Province JKA, we greatly appreciate the support, guidance and inspiration we are getting from Zimbabwe National Karate Federation president, Sensei Joe Rugwete.

As Rujeko JKA Club, we also wish to thank Masvingo City Council, local parents and Berylin Academy for unwavering support.

The Berylin Academy staff members are highly supportive of our club.”

