Police Arrest 188 000 Machete Wilding Gang Members

Spread the love

By-The Police said they had arrested 188 000 people since the beginning of the launch of operations against machete gangs and cross-border crimes last year.

In a statement, the ZRP said the operations have been carried out across the country and are still ongoing.

Below is the ZRP statement:

On June 19, Police arrested 239 people countrywide in the operation ‘No to cross-border crimes’. So far, 160 616 people have been arrested since the operation began.

Meanwhile, on June 19, 2022 police throughout the country arrested 130 people during the operation, ‘No to machetes gangs.’ Cumulative arrests since January 1, 2022, now stand at 26 675.

Machete gangs surfaced around 2019 when they were targeting mainly mining towns such as Kwekwe and Mazowe.

They would invade mines whilst some physically and sexually attacked members of the public in those towns.

Prominent machete groups are MaShurugwi and Al Shabab.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...