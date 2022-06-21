President Chamisa Takes Dynamic Rural Outreach Programme To Gokwe

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa took the dynamic rural outreach programme to Gokwe.

President Chamisa has pointed out that hope is everywhere.

The whole nation is hoping for great days ahead, according to the CCC leader.

” HOPE EVERYWHERE…It’s not easy to carry the hopes of all generations and the entire nation. Our parents in the rural areas are pinning their hopes on us.

The task is huge. Friends, help me to pray for wisdom and strength to deliver a New Great Zimbabwe!WIN we shall! Happy Sabbath #fakapressure #Godisinit

GOKWE is an interesting place! #fakapressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...