First Mutual Funeral Services has advertised a post for a driver. Pindula News presents the advert below:

DRIVER/UNDERTAKER

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy that has arisen within First Mutual Funeral Services.

Job Specification

Reporting to the Branch Supervisor, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following;

• Providing 24-hour body removals from place of death to mortuary or burial place.

• Preparing bodies for burial including washing and dressing and embalming.

• Documentation — processing documents for burials and repatriation.

• Liaising with the bereaved family on time, and other requirements.

• Setting up burial equipment and tents.

• Attending to bereaved clients with dignity and compassion.

• Making entries into the mortuary registers recording all the required details.

• Preparing of funeral services quotations and recommending products to clients.

• corning up with a funeral program in liaison with the bereaved family.

• Acting as the company’s point person in assisting families during bereavement.

• Managing the showroom and ensuring adequate stocking of all casket ranges.

• Monitoring movement of stock and personal effects.

• Maintaining vehicle movement and maintenance records.

• Assisting in the supervision of housekeeping and burials ensuring good health standards.

• Submitting reports to the Branch Supervisor.

Person Specification

• Ordinary level passes

• Clean Class 1 Driver’s license and experience in Bus Driving

• three (3) years of experience as an Undertaker

• Good communication skills oral and written,

• Good interpersonal skills With you, for you. Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Iluman Resources via the following email address: [email protected]

Applications should be sent by not later than 26 June 2022.

