2yr Old Abuser Not A Stranger To The Courts

By A Correspondent- Munyaradzi Chauraya, who has been trending lately following allegations of sexual abuse, is not a stranger in the corridors of criminal courts.

A local tabloid reports that Chauraya once appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing allegations of fraud after he duped a client of US$8 000 in a botched car deal in 2017.

The complainant in the matter was Clara Hambury.

The State failed to prove the allegations leading to Chauraya applying for discharge at the close of the State’s case and the Court ruled that the case was weak and lacked merit.

In June last year, Chauraya appeared at the same court, this time as a complainant after he lost R138 000, in a botched car deal.

It is the State’s case that on June 16, Chauraya came across an advert where one Governor Chirume was advertising cars and claiming to be a car dealer in South Africa.

Chauraya allegedly ordered an Isuzu KB300, which Chirume offered for R138 000, inclusive of driving it to Beitbridge Border Post.

The following day, Chauraya deposited R130 000 into Chirume’s South African account FNS Bank.

He then filed a police report after the accused failed to deliver the car or reimburse the money.

Chauraya is currently facing allegations of child abuse after a video in which he forced a toddler to touch his private parts found its way on social media streets.

Following Chauraya’s recent accusations, his girlfriend Natalie Taruvinga (the mother of the alleged abused child) has said she was threatened with a gun by the dealer if she disclosed the existence of the video and she also prays that justice should prevail.

She said:

“I was physically abused by Munyaradzi and he is the one who sent the video of the minor holding his manh00d to my cellphone,” said Natalie. “He came to my place of residence to assault me after I decided to dump him following the abuse he subjected me to. “I kept the video and one of my sisters discovered the video and informed other relatives about it.

