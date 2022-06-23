South Africa Drops Wearing Of Masks

By- The government of South Africa has dropped the wearing of face masks.

South Africa’s Health Minister, Joe Phaahla announced the repealing of regulations Wednesday evening.

Phaahla said:

NATIONAL HEALTH ACT, 2003

REGULATIONS RELATING TO THE SURVEILLANCE AND THE CONTROL OF NOTIFIABLE MEDICAL CONDITIONS: REPEAL

I Mathume Joseph Phaahla, Minister of Health hereby repeal Regulations 16A 16B and 16C of the Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and the Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions, made in terms of sections 90(i)(j), (k) and (w) of the National Health Act, 2003 (Act 61 of 2003), and promulgated on 4 May 2022 under Government Notice 2060, in their entirety.

The repeal of the Regulations concerned will come into operation on publication in the Gazette.

