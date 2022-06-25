ZimEye
He is the Charles Mzingeli of our generation! A Joshua Nkomo of our time!A Morgan Tsvangirai of teachers!We continue to demand for the release of trade unionist @OMasaraure. His freedom is our business! #FreeObert pic.twitter.com/k95Y8C9zt3— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) June 24, 2022
He is the Charles Mzingeli of our generation! A Joshua Nkomo of our time!A Morgan Tsvangirai of teachers!We continue to demand for the release of trade unionist @OMasaraure. His freedom is our business! #FreeObert pic.twitter.com/k95Y8C9zt3