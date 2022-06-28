Clueless Mnangagwa Returns US Dollar

Spread the love

By- President Mnangagwa has brought back the use of the United States Dollar.

Mnangagwa brought back the green buck by gazetting Statutory Instrument 118A of 2022, entrenching the multi-currency system.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday hinted at the coming of the law that regulates the use of the US dollar.

The SI is titled Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of Exchange Control Act) Regulations 2022.

The measures will run-up to December 2025).

Among other measures, the regulations empower registered lenders, banks or any financial institution that lend foreign currency to receive repayment of the loan or credit in that foreign currency.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...