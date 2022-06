Prosecutor Refuses Masaraure Bail

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | The Prosecutor in the state case against Crisis Coalition Spokesperson Obert Masaraure has opposed bail.

Rottne Row Magistrates Court

Masaraure is on trial on charges of murder previously verified by the police as a suicide in 2016.

He maintains that he is innocent.

Justice Mutevedzi is hearing the case.

High Court Update

#ObertMasaraure made a court appearance today 28/06/22 with lawyer handing over a written heads of argument to Justice Mutevedzi. The prosecutor opposed bail claiming that @OMasaraure is a flight risk #FreeObert pic.twitter.com/p8ScyxP5Zi — Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) June 28, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...