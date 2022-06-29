Hands Off Our Schools, Teachers Tell Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has accused the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa of disrupting the learning system.

Mr Mnangagwa’s aides have reportedly ordered schools in the Nyatsime area to close as the Zanu PF leader is expected to visit the area.

Below is ARTUZ’s statement:

Hands off our schools ED

As ARTUZ education and Research Department, we are dismayed by reports coming from Nyatsime Chitungwiza of a claim by a Masimba Masimba (ZANU PF Nyatsime councilor) who is ordering schools in the area to close. The closing of schools is said to be done tomorrow (today) 29 June 2022 as Emmerson Munangagwa is visiting members of his party in connection with the violence that occurred since the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali.

As a department, we condemn the closure of schools due to political gatherings. It’s a norm in Zimbabwe that politicians use state institution to benefit their own political agendas. It’s disheartening to note that a certain political party does not care for the welfare of our kids who spent more than 2 years without enough learning time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a known fact that these politicians’ children don’t learn at our public schools which we the poor majority’s children learn.

As a teacher’s union which values that the nation must be educated, believe the government should be promoting our public schools instead of closing them for the selfish agenda. It is in the best interest for government to distance itself from these reckless statements this Masimba Masimba character.

It is our belief that our schools should be safe from internal and external influence. As ARTUZ we are encouraging political parties not to disturb the normal running of schools by using school resources.

ARTUZ National Secretary for Education and Research

Gerald Tavengwa

0717557232

