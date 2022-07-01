Girl(3) Dies In Scotch Cart Accident

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A three-year-old girl from Odzi died after an ox-drawn scotch cart she was riding overturned and trapped her underneath.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Norbert Muzondo said the scotch cart overturned after it hit a neighbour’s gate and killed Lavender Warinda.

Said Insp Muzondo:

Lavender Warinda died after the scotch cart she was travelling in on their way to the field overturned after hitting a neighbour’s gate.

She was in the company of her 14-year-old brother when the incident happened. No one was leading the cattle.

In December last year, an infant was killed when a scotch cart ran over the child along Georgia-Garanyemba Road, Guyu.

The mother had left the child lying by the roadside and was harvesting Mopani worms from nearby bushes.

-ManicaPost

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...