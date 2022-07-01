ZimEye
Imagine Smith, ED, Chamisa in the same room, and you'll understand why Mnangagwa needs, and can only be removed today, not in 2023.Chamisa: 2 thirds majority in parliament in 2023, Smith: not in a thousands years, ED: Election time is killing time, cause the majority are corpses pic.twitter.com/6M05UqO9ah— ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 1, 2022
