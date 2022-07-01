Zanu PF Blames CCC For Its Abducted Chairman

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF has blamed the opposition CCC for the abduction of its youth Chimanimani branch chairman.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has however, exonerated CCC and said that said they had arrested three people in connection with the abduction .

Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike is the person who is said to be missing.

Madziyanikwewho allegedly went missing on June 19.

The police said that they have arrested Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo adding that the three suspects had no links with CCC.

The police also said that one of the suspects was found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the case to The Herald. He said:

We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19.

Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts.

Madziyanike, a Zanu PF Youth League chairman for Ward 6 Chayamiti, was reportedly dragged out of Chisedze Bar at Bumba Business Centre over an undisclosed issue and has not been seen since then.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...