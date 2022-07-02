Watch: Muringei Chamisa Song

Tinashe Sambiri| The

song Muringei Chamisa has taken the social media by storm.

The powerful song is dedicated to CCC Chief Change Champion President Nelson Chamisa.

The gist of the song is a passionate appeal to God for President Chamisa’s protection as the yellow revolution spreads to all parts of the country.

The Zanu PF regime is desperate to disrupt CCC programmes across the country.

Last year President Chamisa survived assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare during community engagement programmes.

Clifford Hlatywayo CCC Diaspora Affairs Secretary wrote on Twitter:

This is for the Change Champion in Chief, the People’s Choice President

@nelsonchamisa

God is in it pic.twitter.com/BlhM7BGvTJ — Clifford Hlatywayo CCC Diaspora Affairs Minister (@CliffordHlatyw1) July 1, 2022

Good morning Cde President.

Muringe Chamisa Muringe song by yours truly

FakaPressure

