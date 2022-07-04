He Never Convened Such A Meeting, Fadzayi Mahere Speaks On Chibaya Arrest

By A Correspondent| CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has said the just arrested party Organising Secretary did not convene the said meeting, describing the charge as a ‘false allegation’.

Posting on Twitter, Mahere said;

“Hon Amos Chibaya has been arrested in Gweru over a false allegation that he convened an unsanctioned meeting in April. He never convened any such meeting. He is represented by Mr Chidawanyika.”

Chibaya is being accused of addressing an unsanctioned meeting on the 30th of April 2022.

He has since signed a warned and cautioned statement and is due to appear in court in 48 hours.

