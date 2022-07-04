Missing Zanu PF Youth League Boss Found

Zanu PF Youth Chairperson for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, who went missing two weeks ago has been found in Cashel, Chimanimani.

Madzianike went missing on the 19th of last month, amid fears that he could have been kidnapped.

In an interview with the ZBC News, Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into his disappearance are ongoing.

“The ZRP reports that the missing Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike, who went missing on 19 June this month, has been found this morning and is currently being interviewed by the police,” he said.

The disappearance of Madzianike had left his family and many people fearing for the worst, given the recent discovery of human remains suspected to be those of a St Mathias Tsonzo High school student, Livingstone Sunhwa who went missing six months ago. – ZBC

